CME on new teaching methods held in SVMC
Tirupati: As part of Continuing Medical Education (CME), SV Medical College (SVMC) held a workshop on teaching aspects for the faculty here on Thursday. The new teaching methods and various aspects of examinations being held for the medical students were discussed and provided training to the faculty.
SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan said that such programmes will help impart better teaching to students so that they can become good doctors.
Vice-Principals Dr Venkateswarlu and Dr Sunitha, medical education unit nodal officer Dr AS Kireeti, Dr Prathibha Sravanthi, Dr Uma Devi, Dr Fahim and others took part.
