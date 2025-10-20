Coalition govt committed to farmers’ welfare: Savita

Penukonda: The coalition government is a pro-farmer administration that prioritizes the welfare and needs of farmers, said Minister Savita while distributing transformers to farmers at the APSPDCL office in Penukonda on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister assured that the government would ensure farmers do not face power shortages, stating that transformers and power connections would be provided immediately upon request.

She, along with District SE Sampath Kumar and other electricity department officials, distributed transformers sanctioned to 75 farmers across the constituency.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Minister Savita said that within one and a half years of coming to power, 475 transformers have been supplied to farmers in the constituency, with more to be sanctioned soon.

She emphasized that the government has instructed officials to allot transformers strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, irrespective of political affiliation—unlike in the past, when only certain groups benefited. The Minister further announced that construction of three new power substations will begin soon, in addition to two already completed.

She stressed that the coalition government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to addressing farmers’ needs and generating employment through major projects like Kia Motors in Anantapur and the upcoming Google Hub in Visakhapatnam, which involves an investment of Rs1.33 lakh crore.

She reaffirmed that there would be no increase in power tariffs under the coalition government and encouraged citizens to adopt subsidized rooftop solar systems to protect the environment.