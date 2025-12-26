Coalition govt’s commitment towards Christians unwavering

Guntur: MLA Nakka Anand Babu stated that the coalition government’s sincerity and commitment towards the Christian community remain unwavering at all times. He expressed the hope that the noble messages of Christmas—love, peace, service, and sacrifice—would be practiced in everyone’s daily lives. He also called upon people from all sections of society to further strengthen unity and fraternity.

As part of the Christmas celebrations, the MLA participated in programmes organised at the Salvation Army Church and the AELC Church in Vemuru village on Thursday.

He interacted with church fathers, pastors, elders, youth leaders, and choir groups, and discussed the needs and concerns of the Christian community. Later, he extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to Christian families.

Addressing the gathering, Nakka Anand Babu emphasised that true peace in society can be achieved only by following the path of love, forgiveness, and service taught by Jesus Christ. He recalled the message that Christ resides in the hearts of those who renounce evil and spread goodness, and noted that Christmas stands as a great festival symbolising peace and brotherhood across the world.