Collector encourages students to overcome challenges

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad highlighted the strategies followed to prepare for civil services.

Visiting Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Wednesday, the Collector shared his academic experiences and encouraged the students to overcome challenges like how he did during his academic days.

The Collector instilled confidence among career aspirants, nudged them to set larger goals and work hard towards achieving them without any deviations.

After browsing through various sections of the library along with the library secretary DS Varma, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that the facility provides an effective platform for the book lovers and career aspirants.