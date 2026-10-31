Collector inspects distribution centre in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: Aiming to conduct the election in a robust and transparent manner, district Collector and District Election Officer A Shyam Prasad conducted a surprise inspection of the distribution center at Chinnampalli High School on Friday.

He inspected arrangements for the dispatch of election materials to the various polling stations.

The Collector instructed the polling personnel to verify that all materials are present and accounted for by using the provided checklist before transporting them from the distribution center to polling stations. He emphasised that transportation of EVMs must be carried out under strict security protocols, and directed that route officers, transport teams, and police officials work in close coordination.

He issued instructions to ensure that all necessary preliminary procedures are completed upon arrival at polling stations, in the presence of micro-observers and polling agents.

He urged everyone to act responsibly by strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, Municipal Commissioner Srinivasulu, Tahsildar, election management staff and other staff participated in the inspection.