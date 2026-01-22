Collector inspects exam preparedness of students

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha emphasised the importance of the upcoming examination period, urging teachers to ensure that students are well-prepared and confident in facing their exams. He advised students to study thoroughly, noting that the knowledge gained now will benefit them not only in upcoming exams but throughout their academic and professional lives.

As part of his routine school inspections, Dr Lakshmisha paid a surprise visit to CVR High School at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He interacted with Class 10 students, assessing their understanding of subjects such as Mathematics and Social Studies.

The collector instructed teachers to give special attention to students who are lagging, providing targeted guidance to help them perform well. He also directed teachers to avoid taking leave during this critical period and to guide students on answering techniques, exam discipline, and overall preparation.

Dr Lakshmisha highlighted that Class 10 examinations play a pivotal role in shaping students’ academic futures and opportunities for higher education. He urged teachers to uphold parental trust by ensuring excellent results and to maintain discipline, cleanliness, and effective midday meal arrangements in schools.

School headmaster Ch Subrahmanyam, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, accompanied the Collector during the inspection.