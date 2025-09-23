Collector shows humanity

Nellore: Showing a gesture of humanity, district Collector Himanshu Shukla reached out to a 70-year-old woman, who was sitting on the floor and took the petition from her. The incident took place at Nellore Collectorate on Monday.

Going into details, K Ramadevi, resident of Kavali town, came to Nellore to submit a petition to the Collector during Public Grievance Redressal System, conducted at the Collectorate on Monday.

Himanshu Shukla participated in PGRS for the first time after assuming charge as the Collector. While taking representations, the Collector noticed Ramadevi sitting on the floor for her turn in the hall.

He immediately went to her and took her representation.

In her representation, the victim detailed that her son threw her out of the house after she registered the house in his name recently. She lamented that now she is homeless and living on road or bus shelters. Ramadevi appealed the Collector to do justice by cancelling the property registration done by her.

Collector Shukla ordered the officials to take necessary action at once.