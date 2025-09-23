Live
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
- DIIs infuse record Rs 5.3L cRORE in 2025
- Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
- Stock markets fall on H-1B fee hike concerns
- Rate cut by 25 bps best option for RBI: SBI study
- Growth rate of core industries surges to 13-mth high in Aug
- Navaratri celebrations start at Lepakshi Temple
- Submit proposals for land acquisition for projects: Collector
- Grand Dasara Mahotsavam commences in Srisailam
Collector shows humanity
Nellore: Showing a gesture of humanity, district Collector Himanshu Shukla reached out to a 70-year-old woman, who was sitting on the floor and took the petition from her. The incident took place at Nellore Collectorate on Monday.
Going into details, K Ramadevi, resident of Kavali town, came to Nellore to submit a petition to the Collector during Public Grievance Redressal System, conducted at the Collectorate on Monday.
Himanshu Shukla participated in PGRS for the first time after assuming charge as the Collector. While taking representations, the Collector noticed Ramadevi sitting on the floor for her turn in the hall.
He immediately went to her and took her representation.
In her representation, the victim detailed that her son threw her out of the house after she registered the house in his name recently. She lamented that now she is homeless and living on road or bus shelters. Ramadevi appealed the Collector to do justice by cancelling the property registration done by her.
Collector Shukla ordered the officials to take necessary action at once.