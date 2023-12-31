Live
Collector unveils The Hans India calendar
Prakasam District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar released The Hans India calendar for 2024 at the Collectorate here on Saturday.
Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar released The Hans India calendar for 2024 at the Collectorate here on Saturday.
The Collector wished the people, readers and patrons of The Hans India, a Very Happy New Year.
The Hans India marketing manager B Srinivasulu, circulation manager Sanjeev Raju and photographer Ajay Kumar Gera were present.
