Comedian Rajababu remembered on death anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: Fans paid rich tributes to comedian P Rajababu's on his 37th death anniversary at his statue on Godavari bund here on Sunday.

Rajababu was born on February 14,1936 and died at the age of 47 years. He acted in 550 movies and received laurels for his action in the films. The audience before going to the movie used to verify whether Rajababuhad acted in the film or not.Many films were successful becauseof him.

Telugu film industry never forget Rajababu who was a good human beingas well as aphilanthropist. He donated thousands of rupees to many educational institutions in thosedays.

Musini Babu Rao, M Srinivas, P Kiran, K Chandra Rau, K Sundara Rao, AdabalaMaridaiah andothers were present.