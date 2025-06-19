Congress Celebrates Rahul Gandhi's Birthday in Kadapa

In celebration of Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday, a heartfelt event was held at the Kadapa District Congress Office, organised under the guidance of Youth Congress State Vice President Nandimandalam Sushil Kumar.

District President Vijaya Jyoti attended as the chief guest and spoke to the media about Gandhi’s contributions. He highlighted that Rahul Gandhi, born on June 19, 1970, in Delhi, has shown a deep interest in politics and society from an early age, having pursued higher education at Cambridge and Harvard Universities. Jyoti expressed that Gandhi's commitment to understanding the issues faced by ordinary citizens transcends his lineage as a member of the Nehru family.

Vijaya Jyoti noted Gandhi's significant roles within the party, including his tenure as President and former Youth Congress President, as well as his current position as a Lok Sabha member. He praised Gandhi's dedication to promoting religious harmony, upholding the Constitution, and strengthening democracy, most notably through activities like the "Bharat Jodo Yatra."

"Rahul Gandhi is a leader who embodies new ideals and values for our nation, tirelessly advocating for the rights of the common man. His birthday should be marked as a day of service," Jyoti stated.

During the event, a cake was cut in honour of Gandhi, with various party leaders and members offering their best wishes. Notable participants included PCC General Secretary Pathan Mohammed Ali Khan, DCC Vice President Kadiri Prasad Goud, and several minority leaders from the district.





Delete Edit



