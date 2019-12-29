Congress will come to power in State after next polls, hopes DCC chief Ahmed Ali Khan

Kurnool: District Congress Committee president Ahmed Ali Khan said Congress party is a big ocean and several eminent leaders emerged out of it. The party was established by Allan Octavian Hume (AO Hume), a Scottish, British and an Indian National.

He is a political reformer, ornithologist and botanist who worked in British India. He was one of the founders of the Indian National Congress, said Ahmed Ali Khan. The DCC president participated as a chief guest on the occasion of 134th foundation day celebrations of Congress party organised at party office here on Saturday.

Addressing on the occasion, Ahmed Ali Khan said Congress party has the credit of providing good and bright future to several leaders. He hoped that the party will come to rule after the next elections. Several leaders might have left the party for selfish interests, but activists, well-wishers and followers are still with the party, Ahmed Ali Khan stated.

He further said that the BJP government is losing its sheen and its graph is on the declining side and people are showing more inclination towards Congress party.

He called upon the party leaders and followers to work hard during forthcoming local body elections and see that more party candidates are elected.

Earlier, Ahmed Ali Khan along with party senior leaders, hoisted party's tri-colour flag. Later senior leaders Vadde Ganja Venkataswamy and Dasari Chantalaiah were felicitated. DCC General Secretaries K Pedda Reddy, D Kasin Vali, C Pullaiah, C Mohan Rao, JohnWilson, Hari Prasad Reddy and Damodaram Radha Krishna were present.