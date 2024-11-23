Live
Consumption of ganja rocks National Sanskrit University
Tirupati: Report son the alleged use of ganja has sent shockwaves through the National Sanskrit University on Friday. According to sources, a student from Odisha, brought 20 packets of ganja to the university.
He distributed seven of these packets to a fellow student, residing in the hostel. A routine inspection of the hostel reportedly found students under the influence of drugs. It was learnt that the university’s anti-drugs committee has launched a formal investigation into the matter.
"If the allegations are confirmed, the students involved will be dismissed immediately," an official assured. Student organisations like ABVP have pointed fingers at the administration, accusing it of negligence. "Several students have fallen into the trap of drug addiction due to the laxity of university authorities", alleged Ganapati, a senior ABVP leader.