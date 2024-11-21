Contract health workers demand regularisation

Rajamahendravaram : Contract paramedical staff from the Medical and Health Department staged a semi-nude protest holding empty plates at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

The health workers pleaded with the government to address their plight, expressing their severe financial struggles and hunger.

Speaking at the protest, GVV Prasad, State Convener of the Andhra Pradesh Contract Paramedical Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), pointed out that despite meeting all qualifications, many contract employees were not regularized in the previous Government.

To address this, an Order (GO MS NO 167, Dated 14-09-2023) was issued ensuring 100% gross salary for non-regularized staff. However, even after a year, the GO remains unimplemented, leaving many workers in a dire situation.

Prasad criticised the previous government for issuing the GO without implementing it and urged the current administration to respond with humanity and fulfil their demands.

He emphasised that if their requests are not met, contract health workers plan to launch a statewide Chalo Amaravati protest.

The workers also expressed frustration over the retirement policy, stating that while other employees retire at 62 years, contract staff of Medical and Health Department are forced to retire at 60 without any financial security. They demanded equal treatment and immediate relief to safeguard their future.