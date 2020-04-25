Corona positive cases rise to 209 in Guntur district

Guntur: Three new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Guntur district on Saturday. With it, the number of cases rose in the district rise to 209. Two cases were reported from Narasaraopet and one case from Guntur city.



Guntur rural Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao on Saturday held a meeting with police officers at Narasaraopet DSP office and reviewed the situation. He said as many as 48 cases were reported so far from Narasraopet town and Chagallu under Narasaraopet rural mandal. He instructed the police officials to trace the source of the virus in Narasarapet. It is suspected that the virus could have spread after a Home Guard and his wife were infected with coronavirus.

The SP said at present 200 persons are in six quarantine centres in Narasaraopet under the supervision of Medical and Health Department staff.