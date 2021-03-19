Coronavirus update: 246 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, active cases mounts to 1909

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been mounting for the last one week. Among the tests conducted for 31,546 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 246 people were tested positive taking the total number of cases registered in the state to 8,92,986. Meanwhile, as many as 7,187 victims have lost their lives across the state with coronavirus including one death in Prakasam.

On the other hand, 131 people in the state have fully recovered from coronavirus in the last twenty four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,83,890 while there are 1909 active cases in the state.

According to district wise data, Guntur district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 58 cases and the lowest with two cases in West Godavari district. There are reports that the coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the country in the recent past. The state has So far conducted 1,46,74,210 coronavirus tests.



