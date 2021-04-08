Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2558 new cases and six deaths, tally mounts to 9,15,832

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increased from the last two weeks with the outbreak of second wave. The state health department has released the bulletin on the cases over the last twenty four hours as on Tuesday morning.

As many as 2558 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,15,832 cases. Coming to fatalities, eleven more deaths reported till Thursday morning by which the total deaths mounts to 7268.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,93,651 including 915 on Thursday and active cases mounts to 14,913. The district wise databconfirms that Chittoor tops the list with 464 new cases followed by Guntur 399 and Kurnool 344.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.53 crore tests till day including 31,268 in the last twenty four hours. The vaccination program is going on in the state and centre is all set to provide one crore more doses to the state soon.