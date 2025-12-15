Counselling for rowdy-sheeters conducted

Vijayawada: Aspart of efforts to maintain law and order, the NTR District Police on Sunday conducted extensive counselling sessions for rowdy sheeters, suspects, and persons with a history of bad behaviour across the district. The programme was organised under the directions of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhar Babu.

The counselling sessions were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of Police Krishna Kanth Patel, and B Lakshmi Narayana, with active participation from Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers. These sessions took place at all police stations and the Task Force station within the NTR District Police Commissionerate limits. Addressing the participants, police officials urged them to abandon criminal tendencies and lead a disciplined life with good conduct. They cautioned against involvement in any anti-social or unlawful activities and made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate the law. Officials also advised them to stay away from ganja, narcotics, and other intoxicating substances, as well as illegal trafficking.