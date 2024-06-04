  • Menu
Counting of postal ballots commences amid tight security

The much-awaited counting exercise commences in Visakhapatnam amid tight security and elaborate arrangements made for the purpose.

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited counting exercise commences in Visakhapatnam amid tight security and elaborate arrangements made for the purpose.

The postal ballot boxes were moved into the centres by the election staff on time as they will be counted initially.

Earlier, table-wise allocation of staff was carried out by District Election Officer, Collector A. Mallikarjuna conducted the third round of the randomisation process from the ARV room set up near the AU Parliament Constituency Counting Center in the presence of Parliament Constituency Counting Inspectors and observers.

The Collector has taken the final decision by allocating 857 counting supervisors, assistants and micro-observers table-wise for the counting of votes. Among them, there are 267 counting supervisors, 309 assistants and 281 micro observers. In the form of a brief message, the message reached the respective officers and staff and they reached the respective centers at

Counting inspectors of various constituencies, an army of police and election staff were present as the counting process started in the district.

