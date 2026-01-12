CPM demands justice, democratic accountability

Amaravati: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu strongly criticised what he described as actions undermining India’s sovereignty, dignity, and democratic values. The senior leader alleged that recent statements and actions by international and national actors have caused serious damage to the country’s image and internal harmony.

He along with State secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao condemned remarks attributed to former US President Donald Trump regarding India and Pakistan, questioning claims of victory in conflicts and demanding clarity on who initiated hostilities and who emerged victorious. They said misleading narratives on international conflicts were an insult to India’s sovereignty and democratic ethos.

Addressing a media interaction in Vijayawada on Sunday, the CPM leaders alleged that war-mongering rhetoric, civilian casualties—particularly the killing of thousands of Palestinians—and attacks on countries such as Iran and Yemen reflect selective global outrage and double standards. They further criticised alleged interference in countries like Venezuela, Mexico, and Colombia, stating that such actions violate international norms.

The leaders questioned why certain global figures are being projected as champions of peace despite supporting violence and instability. They argued that honouring such figures with global awards would be inappropriate and unjustified.

Turning to State issues, the CPM leaders said unnecessary controversies were being created around the capital city of Amaravati. They asserted that Amaravati remains the capital and accused the ruling coalition of politicising the issue instead of focusing on development. While constructive criticism of ongoing works is acceptable, deliberately creating disputes over the capital, they said, was irresponsible and harmful.

They reiterated opposition to land pooling and land grabbing, alleging that real estate interests were being prioritised over public welfare. According to them, the concept of multiple capitals was never about business interests but about balanced regional development and decentralisation.

The party also raised concerns over large infrastructure projects, including Polavaram, stating that delays and disputes were being deliberately ignored. They warned that diverting public attention from unresolved issues would amount to injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The CPM leaders further alleged misuse of laws against farmers, activists, and opposition leaders, who protest public issues. Filing cases against those, who stand with the people, they said, was undemocratic and unacceptable.

They demanded withdrawal of what they termed ‘unjust cases’ and called upon the government to respect democratic dissent, protect farmers’ rights, and ensure transparent governance. The leaders urged both the Centre and the State governments to focus on peace, justice, and development rather than political vendetta and suppression of voices.