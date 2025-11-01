Live
Creative photography workshop held at MITS
Madanapalle: Film Makers Club of MITS (Deemed to be University), Madanapalle, organised a workshop on creative photography on campus on Friday.
Professional photography mentor and freelancer from New Delhi, Virendra Adhikari, chief guest, emphasised the importance of developing a creative eye and understanding photographic techniques through regular practice. He stated photography enables students to express emotions and ideas, contributing to personality development. The workshop covered the basics of photography, lighting, framing, and creative composition.
Adhikari offered tips to students while they demonstrated skills using smartphones and cameras. He encouraged pursuing photography not only as a hobby but also as a potential profession. Prizes were presented to winners of photography competitions held as part of the event.
Principal Dr P Ramanathan, SAC Coordinator Dr G Reddy Hemantha, Faculty Coordinator K Md Riyaz Ali, Arts and Cultural Coordinator Y Pradeep Kumar, and others participated.