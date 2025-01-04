CS reviews PM Visakha visit arrangements with officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand said that extensive arrangements will be made for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam on January 8. He reviewed the ar-rangements with the officials of the departments concerned through a video conference from the state Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief secretary instructed the Visakhapatnam district collector and police commissioner to make strict and robust arrangements for the Prime Minister’s vis-it. He clarified that the minute-to-minute programme regarding the Prime Minister’s visit is yet to be finalised, and in the meantime, the arrangements to be made in terms of various de-partments should be taken up on a war footing.

The chief secretary said that the Prime Minister will reach Visakhapatnam on the evening of January 8 and will hold a road show from Sampath Vinayaka temple to the venue to be set up on the grounds of Andhra University Engineering College.

As a large number of people and public representatives will come to participate in the road show as part of the Prime Minister’s visit, necessary steps should be taken for parking their vehicles.

Earlier in the meeting, GAD principal secretary S Suresh Kumar explained through a power-point presentation the steps to be taken by the Visakhapatnam district collector and police commissioner as well as other officials regarding the Prime Minister’s visit. He said that or-ders have been issued in this regard by the general administration department.

Visakhapatnam district collector Harindra Prasad participated virtually and explained that arrangements are being made to bring 1.2 lakh people from Visakhapatnam city, 10,000 from Visakhapatnam rural mandals, and 40,000 from Anakapalle district for the Prime Minister’s visit. Visakhapatnam police commissioner S Bagchi said that arrangements are being made for parking vehicles in 22 areas in the city.

DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Chief Minister secretary Pradyumna, TR & B principal Secre-tary Kantilal Dande, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam district collectors Vijayakrishnan, Dr B R Ambedkar, Swapnil Dinakar, SPs and other officials participated in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the establishment of a railway zone in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the foundation stone of the NTPC Integrated Green Hydro-gen Hub will be laid virtually in Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalle district. . The Prime Minister will also virtually launch the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub. Similarly, the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park, which will be set up in Nakkapalli at a cost of Rs. 1876.66 crores on an area of 2001.8 acres, will be laid virtually.