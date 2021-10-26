DGP Gautam Sawang reviews on drug control in the state, says will curb marijuana cultivation

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said they had been conducting an in-depth study on marijuana cultivation for a month as per the directions of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He told the media that they would move forward to curb the trafficking of marijuana in the coming days. The DGP said that the cannabis issue between Andhra and Odisha has been going on for decades as never before.

The DGP said that they would take co-operation from NIA and eradicate the transportation of marijuana. DGP Gautam Sawang held a review meeting in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district today with 45 police superiors in the AP on drug control.

On the occasion, DGP Gautam Sawang spoke on marijuana cultivation and opined that 2.90 lakh kg of marijuana was seized in the state during the last one year, which is more than the last ten years.