DGP pays tributes

Amaravati: On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and proponent of linguistic state of Andhra Potti Sriramulu, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta paid rich floral tributes by garlanding his portrait at the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle by following the ideals and path of Mahatma Gandhi.

He noted that Sriramulu’s immense sacrifice for the formation of linguistic states remains a permanent chapter in the nation’s history. Harish Kumar Gupta stated that Potti Sriramulu’s historic fast unto death for the creation of a separate Andhra state stands as an extraordinary episode in India’s history and symbolises the self-respect and aspirations of the Telugu people. His 58-day hunger strike ultimately led to the formation of Andhra State and became a turning point in the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines in the country.