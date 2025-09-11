Diarrhea outbreak at New Rajarajeswari Peta

Vijayawada: An outbreak of diarrhea in Vijayawada has caused widespread concern, resulting in one death and leaving nearly 70 others receiving treatment in various hospitals throughout the city.

Reports indicate that residents of New Rajarajeswari Peta have been struggling with diarrhea for the past three days. Approximately 15 patients are being treated at the government hospital, while several others are receiving care at Care & Share Hospital and local urban health centers.

One victim, Srirama Nagamani, was admitted to the government hospital with severe diarrhea and vomiting. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she passed away late on Wednesday night, intensifying fears among residents about the potential spread of the illness.

Local residents attribute the outbreak to water contamination and poor sanitary conditions in New RR Peta. They have been enduring these circumstances for an extended period, yet they report a lack of response from officials addressing the issue. In response to the situation, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) set up a medical camp in New RR Peta and transferred several affected individuals to the government general hospital for more comprehensive medical care.

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), including Central City Secretary B. Ramana Rao and VMC floor leader Corporator B Satyababu, visited the impacted area on Wednesday.

The CPM leaders demanded an immediate house-to-house survey, increased medical facilities in affected areas, and the replacement of leaking drinking water pipelines. Additionally, they called for the state government to provide ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, accompanied by District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, visited patients suffering from diarrhea who are receiving treatment at different hospitals. He instructed the hospital administration to ensure improved care for the patients.