Direct flights from Rajahmundry to major cities soon

Rajamahendravaram : Civilaviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced plans to establish direct flight connectivity from Rajamahendravaram to key cities, including Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Varanasi, and Shirdi.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new airbus service, he emphasised the NDA government’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s development and the expansion of aviation infrastructure.

Highlighting the growth in the aviation sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leader-ship, he noted that the number of airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 158 over the past decade. He also revealed plans to construct 50 new airports in the next five years.

On Thursday, a 180-seater Airbus 6E 364 was inaugurated as part of the new service between Rajamahendravaram and New Delhi. The Airbus received a ceremonial water cannon salute at the Madhurapudi Airport. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, and Kakinada MP Thangella Uday Srinivas were on board the inaugural flight.

Speaking at the event, the minister expressed delight over fulfilling the long-standing demand for direct flights to Delhi. He assured full support for the comprehensive development of the Madhurapudi Airport. He said that the new terminal was under construction and would be available soon. He highlighted the increasing importance of air travel, particularly for business professionals, and reiterated the government’s focus on improving connectivity to small cities across the country.

Rajamahendravaram MP Purandeswari thanked the Prime Minister and the civil aviation min-istry for initiating the service and emphasised its significance ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, which will attract travellers from across India. She also highlighted how enhanced air connectivity would boost the city’s economy and infrastructure development.

The event was attended by RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana, MLAs Gorantla Butchai-ah Chowdary, Adireddy Srinivas, Batthula Balarama Krishna, Jyothula Nehru, Nallamilli Ra-makrishna Reddy, Maddipati Venkataraju, and Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, along with joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, RDO Krishna Naik, and airport director Gnaneswara Rao.