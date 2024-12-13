Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Direct flights from Rajahmundry to major cities soon
- Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurates 180-seater Airbus plane to New Delhi
- Says Rajamahendravaram will have direct connectivity to key cities including Tirupati, Ah-medabad, Jaipur, Shirdi and Varanasi shortly
- Stating that number of airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 158 over the past decade under the Narendra Modi govt
Rajamahendravaram : Civilaviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced plans to establish direct flight connectivity from Rajamahendravaram to key cities, including Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Varanasi, and Shirdi.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new airbus service, he emphasised the NDA government’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s development and the expansion of aviation infrastructure.
Highlighting the growth in the aviation sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leader-ship, he noted that the number of airports in India has increased from 74 in 2014 to 158 over the past decade. He also revealed plans to construct 50 new airports in the next five years.
On Thursday, a 180-seater Airbus 6E 364 was inaugurated as part of the new service between Rajamahendravaram and New Delhi. The Airbus received a ceremonial water cannon salute at the Madhurapudi Airport. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, and Kakinada MP Thangella Uday Srinivas were on board the inaugural flight.
Speaking at the event, the minister expressed delight over fulfilling the long-standing demand for direct flights to Delhi. He assured full support for the comprehensive development of the Madhurapudi Airport. He said that the new terminal was under construction and would be available soon. He highlighted the increasing importance of air travel, particularly for business professionals, and reiterated the government’s focus on improving connectivity to small cities across the country.
Rajamahendravaram MP Purandeswari thanked the Prime Minister and the civil aviation min-istry for initiating the service and emphasised its significance ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, which will attract travellers from across India. She also highlighted how enhanced air connectivity would boost the city’s economy and infrastructure development.
The event was attended by RUDA chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana, MLAs Gorantla Butchai-ah Chowdary, Adireddy Srinivas, Batthula Balarama Krishna, Jyothula Nehru, Nallamilli Ra-makrishna Reddy, Maddipati Venkataraju, and Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, along with joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, RDO Krishna Naik, and airport director Gnaneswara Rao.