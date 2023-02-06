Disha App protects women in AP: MLC Varudhu Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: The Disha Act and app initiated by the state government will provide safety and security for women in Andhra Pradesh like it is in no other state, said MLC Varudhu Kalyani.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the MLC said representatives from other states appreciated the steps taken by the state government to set up special courts and forensic labs to punish those who commit crimes against women at the earliest.

It is a great achievement that 1.11 lakh women in the state registered their cell phone numbers in a very short period of time for the Disha app introduced for the protection of women in the country, Kalyani mentioned.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam city police have set up a stall to explain 'Disha' related activities initiated by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department. As a part of it, cops brief the visitors how to download the application, register and explain the function of the SOS. The National Women's Commission is organising a workshop in Visakhapatnam and it will continue for three days. Women MLAs from various states are taking part in the conference.