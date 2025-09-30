Live
- Karur stampede case: TVK's Anand, Nirmal Kumar move Madras HC for anticipatory bail
- Anthropic Unveils Claude Sonnet 4.5: AI Model Codes Apps for 30 Hours Straight with 11,000 Lines of Code
- Police Uncover Chats And Photos Linking Chaitanyanand Saraswati To Women During Probe
- Man Industries shares plunge over 15 pc as SEBI bars top executives from market
- Police make special arrangements to protect Durga idols' jewellery in Kolkata mandaps
- Kapil Dev Shares Strong Opinion on India-Pakistan Asia Cup Controversy
- RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers
- TCS Layoffs August 2025: 12,000 Jobs Cut, Rumors of 80,000 False
- 'Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we'll stay composed under pressure', says captain Alyssa Healy
- Tirumala deity appeared on Suryaprabha Vahanam as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavams
‘Don’t Miss a Beat’ emphasises active heart care: Dr Prabhakar Reddy
Kurnool: The World Heart Day 2025 is being observed globally with the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat.”This year’s theme underscores the importance of...
Kurnool: The World Heart Day 2025 is being observed globally with the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat.”
This year’s theme underscores the importance of proactive heart health, reminding everyone that every heartbeat matters and that sustainable, small steps in daily life can help prevent premature cardiovascular diseases.
It also serves as a call to action, encouraging people to stay alert to warning signs and seek timely medical care to safeguard their heart health.
Explaining the significance of this year’s theme, Dr Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Government General Hospital, Kurnool, to The Hans India on Monday said that heart disease continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, but many of these cases are preventable with awareness and lifestyle modifications.
“The message “Don’t Miss a Beat” has four key elements,” Dr. Reddy stated:
World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and to promote preventive measures.
This year’s message encourages individuals, families, and communities to take small yet meaningful steps toward heart health and to recognize that prevention begins with personal responsibility.
Dr. Reddy concluded with a powerful reminder: “Each heartbeat is a gift. By not missing a beat, we can all play a role in reducing the burden of heart disease and ensuring a healthier future.”
The observance of World Heart Day 2025 serves as a timely reminder for everyone to prioritize heart health, adopt preventive practices, and respond quickly to warning signs — truly making every beat count.