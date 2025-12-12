DRM felicitates int’l para badminton player Sattibabu

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra congratulated international para badminton player Yalla Sattibabu, an employee of the Diesel Loco Shed, for his exceptional performance at the Para State Level Badminton Competition held by SAAP in Guntur recently.

Marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the DRM highlighted the athlete’s achievement.

Sattibabu clinched three gold medals, showcasing remarkable skill, perseverance, and sporting excellence. His victories have brought great recognition not only to the Vizianagaram district but also to the Indian Railways' sporting fraternity, the DRM mentioned.

Lauding Sattibabu’s dedication, Lalit Bohra wished him continued success and expressed confidence that he would bring many such laurels in future.

The felicitation programme was attended by Waltair sports officer Haranath Mopuri, sports secretary and Dhyan Chand Awardee Nagishetti Usha, who commended the athlete’s inspiring journey and contribution to the para sports.