DRM honours railway staff for exceptional alertness

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra honoured several railway staff with Safety Awards for their exemplary presence of mind, devotion to duty and timely intervention that averted potential mishaps and safeguarded railway property.

The award function was witnessed by ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) E Santharam, senior divisional safety officer MK Sahoo and branch officers.

In recent months, a series of safety-critical incidents were successfully handled by vigilant staff across stations, loco sheds and on-train operations. The alertness and swift action shown by Mahendra Singh Choudhary, station master at Kamlur, R Venkata Ramana Murthy, senior train manager (Passenger), Chalumuri Ramana Naidu, senior train manager (Goods), K Srinivasa Rao, train manager (Goods) were commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Lalit Bohra commended the awardees for their exemplary alertness and dedication shown which reflects the highest standards of railway safety. Their timely actions not only safeguarded valuable railway property but, more importantly, protected human lives, he added.

The DRM presented each awardee with a Safety Award certificate and token of appreciation and urged all railway staff to maintain such vigilance to ensure safe and smooth railway operations.