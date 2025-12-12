Drone, aerospace firms line up to invest in state

Vijayawada: Severalleading drone and aerospace companies have expressed interest in setting up manufacturing units and advanced facilities in Andhra Pradesh, following their meeting with investments and infrastructure minister B C Janardhan Reddy at his office in Secretariat on Thursday.

Representatives from Tsalla Aerospace, Vecros Technologies Private Limited and Exo Drone Systems called on the minister and submitted proposals outlining their investment plans. All three firms conveyed keen interest in establishing drone manufacturing units, aerospace facilities and training centres in the state.

Bengaluru-based Tsalla Aerospace, known for its expertise in research, design and development of advanced unmanned aerial systems, proposed setting up an advanced development centre in Andhra Pradesh. Company representatives Dr Narayana Tsalla and Vinayak Tsalla informed the minister that they are ready to invest over Rs 500 crore in the next five years.

Vecros Technologies, also from Bengaluru and experienced in designing drones capable of navigating extreme weather conditions using GPS or autonomous flight systems, expressed interest in establishing a drone production unit and base stations in the state. Representative Prem Sai led the discussions.

Exo Drone Systems, which specialises in indigenous long-range drones, anti-drone technologies, accessories and systems used for surveying, surveillance, security and agriculture, proposed setting up a drone training facility in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Janardhan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has become an attractive destination for investments under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the inflow of industries would create substantial employment opportunities and added that investor confidence in the state has strengthened due to stable governance. He noted that in just one and a half years of the coalition government, industries are lining up to invest in Andhra Pradesh.