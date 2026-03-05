Elaborate arrangements made for Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has said that elaborate arrangements are underway for the sacred Maha Kumbhabhishekam Mahotsavam to be held from March 6 to 8 at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, in accordance with the 12-year ritual tradition.

On Wednesday, the Collector, along with Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, and Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, inspected the ongoing works. The team reviewed the quality of works at the Vimana Gopuram and examined arrangements at the ghat road, Yagashala, queue lines and prasadam counters, directing officials to complete the final touches.

Addressing the media, the Collector said the event would be conducted with the collective efforts of public representatives, various departments, the temple trust board and devotees. With the possibility of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries attending, comprehensive arrangements are being put in place. He said extensive queue lines, additional prasadam counters, parking facilities and luggage deposit counters are being arranged for the convenience of devotees. Drones and AI-based monitoring systems will be deployed to enhance security, and priority will be given to common devotees.

Temple Chairman Radhakrishna said the three-day event would be held under the guidance of Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said nearly 1,500 personnel would be deployed, with the Integrated Command Control Centre operational from March 5.

Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu said that with an estimated turnout of one to 1.50 lakh devotees per day over three days, robust security arrangements are being implemented. He added that the ICCC would be operational to coordinate among all departments and ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Temple EO Seena Naik said darshan arrangements are being planned meticulously based on the expected rush. On the third day, Antaralaya darshan would be completely suspended. Arjitha Sevas have already been cancelled for the occasion. He assured that there would be no shortcomings in arrangements for devotees.

Vijayawada RDO TV Satish, Additional DCP G Ramakrishna, temple engineering officials KVS Koteswara Rao and L Rama, among others, participated in the inspection.