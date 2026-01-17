Elaborate arrangements made for Yeti Pandaga

Nellore: The administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of Yeti Pandaga on the banks of river Pennar located at Ranganayakula Pet in the city on Saturday. In view of the event proposed to be conducted in the evening hours and continued up to late night, administration has taken all precautionary measures for smooth functioning of the programme.

SP Ajitha Vejendla already reviewed the security arrangements twice with the police officials and ordered to deploy adequate number of cops in various disciplines to avoid untoward incident.

Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana conducted series of meetings with police, revenue, municipal, electricity, and irrigation officials ensure for success of the event.

Police and irrigation departments are very particular as the programme is being conducted in River Pennar during night time. During his recent three visit, ' Narayana' repeatedly checked the depth of river as the event is meant to immerse 'Gobbemmalu' in the Pennar river.

People generally conduct 'Peddapandaga' (falls next day after Kanuma Pandaga) to offer rituals to elders (Pithrudevathalu) at their house and the day after Kanuma festival they also immerse the Gobbemmalu at water bodies located in their village.

It was former Nellore Municipal Chairman and City MLA late Anam Vivekananda Reddy who was responsible for introducing these two rituals (Pedda Pandaga and Gobbemmalu Nimajjana) at Pennar river during year 2000.

Since the date after conducted the rituals on the eve of Pedda Pandaga, people of the city used to offer Pindapradanams at the 'Tombs' of their elders constructed at 'Bodigani Thota' (Burial Ground) which also located on the banks of river pennsr.

This event also called as 'Samadhula Pandaga'. People painted the tombs of their elders uand sed to spare their time along with their family members

People rushed to this place Bodigani Thota in large numbers performed the event. Day after Kanuma festival people used to immerse the Gobbemmalu in the river pennar called 'Gobbemmala Pandaga. Municipal Administration will bear the expenditure for these rituals in the interest of people. After TDP returned to power in 2024 elections, these two events were conducted following the guidance of M&U minister Ponguru Narayana in the name of 'Yeti Pandaga'.