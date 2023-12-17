Experts focus on building awareness about ill-effects of drug abuse

Visakhapatnam: From substance abuse, social issues and prevention strategies to the science of addiction and legal framework involved, a range of topics were covered during a two-day-long capacity building programme on drug abuse prevention for law enforcement agencies held in Visakhapatnam.

Supported by the National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event that involved substance abuse prevention for law enforcement agencies was organised by Green Valley Foundation, a state-level coordinating agency of Andhra Pradesh.

Experts from diverse fields shared insights into the role of educational institutions in tackling drug abuse, providing life skills to children and educating them on the impact of drug abuse, effects on family, society and workplace, etc.,

Briefing about the programme details, chairperson of Green Valley Foundation, state-level coordinating agency-AP, resource person recognised by National Institute of Social Defence Uma Raj, said, “The sessions also focused on treatment procedures, information on services available and advance practices. The objective of the workshop is to involve stakeholders and engage them in building awareness about Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.”

Special Enforcement Bureau officials elaborated about the legal framework, NDPS Act, national policy on NDPS-2012, Narco Coordination Centre mechanism and the importance of being aware of the consequences associated with drug trafficking and narcoterrorism.

Professor in the Department of Applied Psychology, GITAM Ravi Sankar spoke about myths and misconceptions involved in drug abuse and social stigma associated with it.