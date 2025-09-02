Farmers, CPI men stage rasta roko demanding remunerative price for onions

Kodumur: Tension prevailed in Kodumuru Kotla circle of Kurnool district on Monday as farmers, under the banner of the Rythu Sangham, along with CPI activists, staged a rasta roko demanding a fair price for onions.

The protesters poured heaps of onions onto the road as a symbolic act of resentment, highlighting their distress over the steep fall in market prices.

The agitating farmers raised slogans and demanded that the government ensure a minimum support price of ₹3,000 per quintal for onions.

They alleged that the present market price was far below production costs, pushing them into severe financial losses. Traffic came to a standstill for several hours as vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade.

Several CPI leaders including Krishna, Raju, Sheshu, and Ramudu, along with a large number of farmers, took part in the protest. They warned that if the government failed to respond immediately to their demand, the agitation would be intensified across the district.

Leaders also urged the authorities to intervene and protect farmers from exploitation by middlemen and traders.