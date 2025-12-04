Farmers urged to adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation systems

Nallamada: District Collector Shyam Prasad reiterated that farmers’ welfare is the top priority of the State Government, stating that the “Raitanna Mee Kosam” programme is ensuring comprehensive support to farmers across the district.

He addressed the programme organised by the Agriculture Department at Nallamada, where Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy also participated as chief guest.

The Collector said the government is implementing five key principles under the initiative to transform agriculture into a profitable sector.

He urged farmers to adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation systems provided on subsidy, conserve water efficiently, and cultivate demand-based crops through organic and scientific methods.

He noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking firm steps to ensure water availability for every acre and enhance agricultural productivity.

Training sessions under the PM-Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, launched by the Centre, are helping farmers improve yields through modern techniques, he added.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy said the coalition government fulfilled its promise to farmers by crediting ₹6,310 crore to 46.85 lakh beneficiaries under the Annadatha Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan schemes. In Sri Sathya Sai district alone, ₹178.76 crore was deposited in the accounts of 2.65 lakh farmers, including ₹62.87 crore to 44,348 farmers in the Puttaparthi constituency and ₹11.66 crore to 16,652 farmers in Nallamada mandal.

She highlighted success stories such as a woman farmer from Vandlapalli earning ₹1.20 lakh profit in 23 days through mulberry cultivation, encouraging farmers to adopt high-income crops, intercropping, and seasonal crop planning. She stressed the importance of e-Crop registration for securing crop insurance benefits. Outstanding farmers were felicitated during the event, which was attended by officials from agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, and other allied departments.