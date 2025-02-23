  • Menu
Fitness tests on school buses, vans

Fitness tests on school buses, vans
Police personnel checking school buses in Tirupati on Saturday

Tirupati: To ensure safety of school children, police and RTA jointly verified the records all the of school buses and vans and also the details of the drivers, here on Saturday.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors of Puttur and Sullurupeta along with local police verified the records including RC, insurance, pollution certificate, first aid box etc. They also checked driving licenses of drivers and gave counselling to them on precautionary steps to be taken while the children boarding and alighting the bus.

Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju said valid licence for drives and permit for buses are a must to run the buses and any violation of these rules is punishable. He told the drivers to avoid over-speeding and should not exceed 40 km per hour speee, and warned the school management of taking severe action if any rules are violated

DSPs Srinivas Rao, Ravi Kumar, Chandra Sekhar and Anil participated in the verification.

sidekick