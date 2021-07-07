Top
Flying object over srisailam temple: Police yet to confirm whether it is a drone or not

Kurnool SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli accompanied by Srisailam temple Executive Officer KS Rama Rao and Atmakur DSP Shruthi during an inspection in Srisailam on Monday night
Highlights

Search operations on to trace the culprits

Kurnool: The officials of Law and Order, Forest and Intelligence departments have utterly failed to track the identity of the flying object over the sacred Srisailam temple.

It has been four to five days since it was noticed by the locals, but no one was arrested so far. As the news went viral on news channels and social media, SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli accompanied by Atmakur DSP Shruthi visited Srisailam temple.

He told the media on Monday night that the culprits would be nabbed soon. Srisailam temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao was also present during the visit of SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli to Srisailam. According to sources, about 30 to 40 persons belonging to Yerragonda Palem were being interrogated by the police in connection with the drone flying incident.

Official sources said that the flying object is yet to be confirmed if it is a drone or a blinking object. The locals who noticed the object lodged a complaint with the police.

However, the police have taken up search operations in the entire Srisailam..

