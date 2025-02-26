  • Menu
Former MLA Vallabhaneni quizzed for second day

Former MLA Vallabhaneni quizzed for second day
The second day of interrogation of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi concluded today as he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical tests following a more than three-hour questioning session.

Vijayawada: The second day of interrogation of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi concluded today as he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical tests following a more than three-hour questioning session. Authorities sought clarification on the kidnapping and threats involving an individual named Satyavardhan, with Vamsi reportedly failing to provide satisfactory answers during the initial round of questioning.

According to police sources, investigators presented technical evidence in a bid to elicit further information from Vamsi regarding who orchestrated Satyavardhan's kidnapping and the details of his transport from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

In a related development, the court has officially extended Vamsi's remand until March 11th, thereby allowing police to question him and two other suspects for an additional three days in connection with the ongoing investigation.

