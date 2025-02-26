Live
- Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha's Karun Nair completes 8000 FC runs during final vs Kerala
- Australia sets up $16 million fund to boost trade, investment ties with India
- Devotees flock to temples across India for grand Mahashivratri celebrations
- Maha govt appoints Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in Beed Sarpanch murder case
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni quizzed for second day
- Same Action, Same Madness - Yash's Toxic thrills in Kannada & English with KVN Productions!
- May Lord Shiva’s divine energy inspire us to love and respect all living creatures, big or small, says Sadaa
- Actor Vijay's TVK launches '#GetOut campaign' against DMK govt, Centre
- Laos warns of African swine fever outbreak
- Hyderabad Rachakonda Police Investigate Child Trafficking Case, Probe Extends to Gujarat
Just In
Former MLA Vallabhaneni quizzed for second day
The second day of interrogation of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi concluded today as he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical tests following a more than three-hour questioning session.
Vijayawada: The second day of interrogation of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi concluded today as he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical tests following a more than three-hour questioning session. Authorities sought clarification on the kidnapping and threats involving an individual named Satyavardhan, with Vamsi reportedly failing to provide satisfactory answers during the initial round of questioning.
According to police sources, investigators presented technical evidence in a bid to elicit further information from Vamsi regarding who orchestrated Satyavardhan's kidnapping and the details of his transport from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.
In a related development, the court has officially extended Vamsi's remand until March 11th, thereby allowing police to question him and two other suspects for an additional three days in connection with the ongoing investigation.