Four electrocuted in Pedakakani

Guntur : Four persons including three workers and a farmer were electrocuted while they were cleaning a sump at Gosala in Kalibaba Asram Gardens of Pedakakani in Guntur district on Monday.

According to police, a worker was cleaning the sump and removing the silt with the help of an electrical motor.

Accidentally, he died of electrical shock. Another person who tried to save him also died of electrical shock. Similarly, another worker and farmer were also electrocuted.

Police officials said the electrical motor wire fell in the water in the sump. The workers cleaning the sump have not noticed it. As a result, they died of electrical shock.

The deceased were identified as Gandala Manikyala Rao (28), Rajesh (35), Y Balaiah (45) and Kali Babu (50). Balaiah and Manikyala Rao hailed from Tenali.

Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the GGH in Guntur city for conducting the post-mortem. Pedakakani police registered a case and took up investigation.

Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar rushed to the accident spot and examined the sump. He termed the incident as unfortunate. He urged the people to take safety measures at home and workplace to avoid electrical shocks.