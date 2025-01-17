Four killed after truck collides a bus in Chittoor

A devastating road accident occurred today at Gangasagaram in Chittoor district when a tipper truck collided with a bus traveling from Tirupati to Madurai. The force of the impact caused the bus to overturn and subsequently hit an electric pole near a road construction site.

The police rushed to the scene to assist the victims, but the accident claimed the lives of four individuals. Thirteen others sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to medical facilities, including the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and Nariv Hospital. Additionally, some injured passengers are receiving treatment at Chittoor Government Hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, the District Collector immediately visited the hospitals to assess the situation. The Collector prioritized ensuring that those injured receive the best possible medical care and requested detailed information about the accident from local authorities.

The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, while police have implemented rescue measures at the site. The distressing incident left many passengers in a state of panic.