Free mega eye camp organised

Parchuru: The free mega eye screening camp organised by the Yeluri Charitable Trust and Nova Agri Group, in association with the Sankara Eye Hospital at the MLA’s camp office in Isukadarsi received a good response from hundreds of people, on Sunday.

Hundreds of people from the surrounding areas reached the camp office early in the morning.

The organisers made separate queues for men and women, made arrangements for shadow, drinking water, and free lunch, and set up more counters for the OP registration. The experts’ panel of doctors screened the people with advanced equipment and conducted diabetes and hypertension tests.

The doctors gave prescriptions to get free medicines to the required and suggested eye surgeries to those people who needed them. Overall, the doctors referred 130 people for eye surgeries from a total of 793 people attended.

The locals praised the MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao for organizing service programmes for the last 15 years and conducting free eye and knee replacement surgeries for thousands of people in the surrounding places. The TDP leaders Tondepu Adinarayana, Thati Nageswara Rao, Rangaiah Chowdary, Kamepalli Haribabu, Kamineni Janardhan, Bethapudi Suresh and others participated in the programme.