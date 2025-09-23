Freedom-fighters’ museum to be ready in 3 months

Paderu (ASR District): ITDA Project Officer Tirumani Sri Pooja has directed the officials to complete construction of the Freedom Fighters Museum within three months. On Monday, she inspected the ongoing work of the museum, which is being built at Lambasingi at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Project Officer said the museum’s design should reflect tribal culture and traditions to attract tourists. She also stressed the importance of maintaining high-quality standards in construction.

Sri Pooja also resolved a land acquisition dispute with farmers regarding the construction of the compound wall for the museum. She assured the farmers who allotted land for the wall that they would be provided with alternative land.

During her visit, she inspected the multipurpose community hall in Rajubanda village and expressed satisfaction with the work. She instructed the authorities to hand over the building to the relevant departments and bring it into use. She also visited the Anganwadi centre in the village, checked the records, and directed the staff to provide nutritious food to the children.

Sri Pooja also inspected the ITDA guest house at Lambasingi Junction and stated that the building, equipped with all amenities, would be made available to tourists during the upcoming tourist season. Later, she inspected the Chintapalli coffee pulping unit and discussed the issues with the members of the MAX Society. She assured the coffee farmers that the society’s problems would be resolved and they would get a fair price for their produce.

ITDA Assistant Project Officer M Venkateswara Rao, Tribal Welfare Executive Engineer G David Raju, TCRMT Executive Director Manda Rani, AE Yada Kishore, and Taikar Assistant N Seetharamaiah were among those who participated in the inspection.