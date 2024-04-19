Ganta Srinivasa Rao files nomination at Bheemili

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnamalliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he is going to win with a huge majority with the support of TDP, BJP and JSP cadre.



After filing his nomination at Bheemili on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao says that the YSRCP had run out of cadre even before elections.

He stated that he is contesting in the elections for the sixth time and this is the first time that he is repeating the constituency he had contested earlier.

The former minister said that people of Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the YSRCP government and they want a change.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP leaders who had previously joined the party due to the ruling party’s threats are returning to their own party.

The former minister assured that the segment is located between Bhogapuram Airport and Visakhapatnam city. The constituency would be developed as a satellite city after the TDP-JSP-BJP government comes to power, he informed.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao promised to prepare a local manifesto for the largest assembly constituency and make it an ideal constituency in the state.

The former minister expressed happiness over the support of TDP in-charge Korada Rajababu and JSP in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, who have been working in the segment for the past four years.