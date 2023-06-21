Get the Andhra feeling.. come out beyond the castes

Mummidivaram: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan called upon the people to get the regional feeling of Andhra and come out beyond the boundaries of castes. He asked all movie fans, whether they are fans of any hero, to support him in politics. He made it clear that he has no ego, public interest and public welfare are important to him. The policy of Janasena is to fight against the exploitative system and oppose injustice.



Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting from the top of his Varahi vehicle in Mummidivaram of BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday night.

He lamented that those in power are giving priority to one caste and only a few families are looting the public money.

This society needs people who fight. He said that the real tribute to great leaders Ambedkar and Potti Sriramulu is to making poverty free.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is robbing the legal earnings of 70 people and distributing them to 30 people. He said that money is not falling by just pressing a button, it is money that many honest people are paying as taxes.

He said that if the opposition does not have a common minimum programme, if the anti-government voters do not think in unison and wisely, there is a risk of Jagan coming back to power.

As an example of this, the story of Upma being elected as a regular tiffin was explained due to the split of the votes of all those who opposed Upma in a hostel. He said that 70 percent of people do not like Jagan's government. But they have to ensure that their votes are not split. Pawan Kalyan requested the people to overcome disunity and caste differences and cast their votes and give Jana Sena a chance.

Pawan fumed that this CM can beat up an MP, and this CM can support the MLC who killed a Dalit and delivered the dead body to his doorstep. He said that the differences and disputes arose because the Jagan government did not give importance to consensus building in the matter of changing the name of the Konaseema district. He made it clear that he who divides people into castes and sects is not a leader.

He accused the Jagan government of cheating the farmers in matters like crop insurance and interest waiver. He criticized Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy once again as he is doing exploitative business on the tears of farmers and earning crores.

Pawan said that even if he loses the election, he will stand by the people. He said that he is fighting with the criminal gang. He said that he did not want Y-category protection either.

On this occasion, he commented that "My mother Varahi is my savior."

It is alleged that Jagan has made the farmer's life more difficult through RBKs. RBKs will be made farmer friendly if the Janasena government comes. He said that they will provide an opportunity to supply grain to the nearby rice mill.

He said that YCP has spread to Andhra just like the coconut whitefly virus. He called for it to be driven away.