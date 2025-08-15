Girl selected for KYEXS programme felicitated

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with the additional secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutes Society, Sunil Raj Kumar, and joint secretary Sanjiv Rao, visited the Social Welfare Residential School in Singarayakonda to felicitate a student selected for a prestigious educational programme in the United States.

Surapogu Delishia, a senior BiPC student at the residential school, has been selected to participate in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KYEXS) Programme in the United States. The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Programme is a US State Department initiative that brings high school students from around the world to live with American host families and attend American high schools for one academic year.

During the ceremony, Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy presented Delishia with a financial assistance cheque of Rs 100000 to support her educational journey abroad. Students should strive for higher goals and broader horizons in life, said the minister in his address to the gathered students.

He emphasised the importance of cultivating ambition, perseverance, and dedication in pursuing academic excellence. The student and her parents expressed their gratitude for the minister’s support, describing the gesture as providing both moral encouragement and crucial financial assistance for the programme.

Officials noted that such international exposure programmes are essential for broadening students’ perspectives and preparing them for future leadership roles. The visit concluded with the minister encouraging all students at the institution to pursue similar opportunities for internationaleducation and cultural exchange.