Girls need social, economic security, says Collector

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi stressed the need to extend social and economic security to girls so that they can develop without discrimination of gender.

The National Girl Child Day was celebrated grandly at St Theresa Women’s College under the auspices of the District Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

The programme was inaugurated by Collector Vetri Selvi along with MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) by lighting the lamp.

As part of this, a bike rally was organised from the Amaravati Centre to St Theresa College. It was flagged off by MLA Chanti along with Collector Vetri Selvi. They took a pledge on this occasion to protect and educate girl children. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that there were many laws to ensure that there is no discrimination against girl children. She said that legal action will be taken against the scanning centres that conduct gender determination tests.

Similarly, cases will be registered against those who commit crimes like rapes and sexual harassment of girls, under the Prevention of Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). She said that many awareness seminars have been organised in the district under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme. She said that every girl should pursue good education that contributes to the empowerment of girls.

MLA Chanti said that the government has provided many opportunities for girls to get educated. He said that everyone should be a partner in creating a society that can develop without any discrimination.

The government is providing reservations to women in all fields and providing opportunities to excel in education, jobs and politics, he pointed out.

The MLA said that the role of girls has increased significantly in present society. He said that more women were getting job opportunities in the IT sector and this is due to the special attention they show in their duties. He said that parents have increased awareness now and were working hard to provide high-quality education to their children.

He called upon the girls to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Central and State governments and excel in all fields.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, cultural programmes organised by the girls at the auditorium of St Theresa’s College for Women in the presence of the District Collector were impressive. The performances of Lambadi folk dance performed by eight girls, the theme of saving girls performed by six girls, the Arupu song performed by seven girls, and other performances attracted the officials and fellow students.

The District Collector presented mementos to the girls who participated and won in various sports and cultural competitions organised on the occasion.

St Theresa College Principal Sister Mercy, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambareesh, ICDS PD P Sarada, DCPO Suryachakraveni, district youth officer D Kishore, and others addressed the meeting.

DEO Venkata Lakshmamma, Civil Supplies Corporation district manager V Srilakshmi, sericulture DD D Vani, district BC welfare officer RV Nagarani, minority welfare officer NS Kripavaram, district panchayat officer K Anuradha, CDPOs, Anganwadi supervisors, activists, St Theresa Women’s College lecturers, students and others participated in the programme.