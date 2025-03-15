‘Give priority to sports along with studies’

Bhimavaram : Students would reach greater heights in life if they take active part in sports along with their studies, said secretary and correspondent of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Nishanth Varma.

Addressing the sportspersons of the college in connection with the Sports Day celebrations on the college premises here on Friday, Nishanth Varma said that the college has been giving top priority to sports by organising central zone-level sports competitions here.

It is a proud moment for the college that the sportspersons of the college have been showing immense talent in the competitions.

College Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju presided over the meeting.

Physical director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that the college has been presenting special mementoes and encouragement to the winners in the competitions.

Director Dr M Jagapati Raju, vice-president Gokaraju Ramaraju, academic dean Chandrasekhar and others participated.

The final year students who won the SRKR Cricket Cup were felicitated by the secretary Nishanth Varma. The other academic talented students were also given prizes and certificates.