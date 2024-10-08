  • Menu
Goddess gives darshan as Sri Maha Chandi Devi

Goddess gives darshan as Sri Maha Chandi Devi
Highlights

Srikalahasti temple authorities offer silk clothes to the presiding deity on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: After witnessing heavy rush of devotees on Sunday, the rush slightly decreased on Monday the fifth day of the Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Indrakeeladri.

The queue lines moved quickly and devotees completed the darshan in less than two hours. The presiding deity was adorned as Sri Maha Chandi Devi on Monday.

NTR District Collector G Srijana along with Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu inspected the arrangements and queue lines. The Collector instructed the officials to supply drinking water, butter milk and milk to the devotees standing in the queue lines.

Compared to Sunday, the queue lines moved quickly on Monday and devotees completed the darshan comfortably. The NTR district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the festivities. Police Seva Dal teams are helping the senior citizens and physically challenged devotees. Representatives of Srikalahasti temple presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Monday. Srikalahasti temple EO S S Chandrasekhar Azad and priests of the temple have brought the Pattu Vastralu.

NTR district collector G Srijana inspected the quality of the laddu prasadam and personally inspected the laddu potu.

She spoke to the staff and enquired on the ingredients and raw material being used for making laddus. She said that Sri Durga temple administration is planning to sell 25 lakh laddus this Dasara festival season.

Cultural programmes were arranged to entertain the devotees and scores of artistes joyfully participated in the events.

