Google AI Data Centre paves way for a diverse ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: Ever since the announcement of establishing Asia’s mammoth Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny has been hogging the limelight from various quarters.

With the 1-gigawatt data centre coming up with an investment of $15 billion, Andhra Pradesh is certain to emerge as an AI hub in South East Asia.

In order to enhance India’s global digital connectivity, a new international subsea cable gateway will be built in the city. Spread over three campuses – Rambilli, Tarluvada and Adavivaram, Google’s largest facility outside the US will provide scores of direct and indirect jobs.

Subsequently, the data centre will pave the way for stimulating a diverse ecosystem wherein AI startups, analytic firms and training centres are expected to thrive.

Expressing confidence that Visakhapatnam is taking a big leap towards becoming a global capital, witnessing an unprecedented economic growth ever since theNDA government came to power in the state, Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav opines that the transformation the state is currently undergoing will give a new direction to the future generation.

“Like how Hyderabad was once developed as the IT capital of the united Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is going to witness a massive growth,” Madhav shared.

While giving a digital presentation on how Google Data Centre will change the IT landscape in Visakhapatnam, Madhav lays emphasis on how India is taking major steps to strengthen the AI ecosystem under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Even as Andhra Pradesh is gaining global attention, Madhav expressed disappointment over the silence maintained by the YSRCP leaders and their false campaigning.

“It is unfortunate that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not even bother to post any message on social media platforms appreciating the establishment of Google. Instead, the Opposition leaders are resorting to false propaganda,” he laments.

Highlighting how industries are looking forward to setting up their shops in Vizag, MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, says, “Vizag has already gone global. Once the data centre commences its operation, the city is certain to grow several notches higher.”

Keeping the future growth in view, Vishnu Kumar Raju says, the state government should facilitate conducive infrastructure. Tomorrow, there is a scope for Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, among others, to consider setting up their data centres in Vizag, he mentions.