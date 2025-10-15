Google Data Centre golden chapter in AP history: Swamy

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister and Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the agreement to establish India’s largest Google data centre in Visakhapatnam marks a golden chapter in the state’s history.

Speaking at his camp office in TurpuNayudupalem, Minister Swamy observed that the 15 billion dollarproject will transform Visakhapatnam into the country’s largest data centre hub and AI city, positioning Uttarandhra on the global map. He said that the facility will utilise undersea cabling to provide connectivity from Visakhapatnam to other regions, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key player in digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

The minister said that the data centre is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 1,88,000 people. He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh’s dedicated efforts for attracting this major investment. He expressed gratitude on behalf of Visakhapatnam’s citizens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naidu, and Minister Lokesh for their cooperation in securing this transformative project.